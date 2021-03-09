OneRoot Network Market Capitalization Achieves $2.94 Million (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and $309,745.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneRoot Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00058604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.44 or 0.00807307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00009573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00026260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00062504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00029484 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00040872 BTC.

OneRoot Network Token Profile

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a token. It was first traded on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

