ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OGS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

Shares of OGS opened at $75.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $92.00.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the third quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ONE Gas by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in ONE Gas by 67.4% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ONE Gas by 17.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

