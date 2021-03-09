ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ONTF. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

ON24 stock opened at $51.57 on Monday. ON24 has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $81.98.

In related news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,650.00.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

