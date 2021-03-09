ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ONTF. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF opened at $51.57 on Monday. ON24 has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $81.98.

In other ON24 news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 87,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,563,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,650.00.

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

