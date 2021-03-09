Oil-Dri Co. of America (ODC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.71%.

ODC traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.01. 138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,472. The stock has a market cap of $283.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.54. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%.

In other news, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.73 per share, with a total value of $33,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

