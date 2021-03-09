ODUWA Achieves Market Cap of $2.60 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $25,553.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ODUWA has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA token can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,924.76 or 1.00139634 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00036258 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012703 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00078209 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003727 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.