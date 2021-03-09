Oder Investment Management LLC Takes Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,346,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in CME Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,421 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CME Group by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,987,000 after acquiring an additional 843,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,955,000 after acquiring an additional 764,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $734,760.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,199.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,759 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,436. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $213.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.98. The firm has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $220.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

