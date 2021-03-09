Oder Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,675 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,031,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,822,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after purchasing an additional 219,528 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.2% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $11.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $867.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.93. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 9,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $140,810.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 776,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,514,783.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,681 shares of company stock worth $248,399 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

