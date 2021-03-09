Oder Investment Management LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,790,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925,661 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615,471 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,193,000 after buying an additional 4,433,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,732,000 after buying an additional 2,108,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $41.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $337,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

