Oder Investment Management LLC Invests $44,000 in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMND. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,302,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,495,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $92.90 on Monday. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $188.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.37.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.22 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMND. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

In related news, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 515,572 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $82,197,643.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 218,750 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total transaction of $20,090,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,234,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,552,865 shares of company stock worth $215,290,514 in the last 90 days.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

