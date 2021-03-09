Oder Investment Management LLC Invests $43,000 in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 215 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,306,000 after purchasing an additional 34,169 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 107,129 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,422,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 941,918 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,619 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $6,004,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,521,178.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 164,931 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $37,129,266.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 440,724 shares in the company, valued at $99,215,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,334 shares of company stock worth $59,616,796 over the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.91.

TDOC opened at $189.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.65 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.01 and its 200-day moving average is $219.89.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

