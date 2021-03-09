Oder Investment Management LLC Invests $40,000 in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

NYSE FTCH opened at $55.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 3.53. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The company had revenue of $540.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTCH shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $31.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.