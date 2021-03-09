Oder Investment Management LLC Invests $28,000 in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MFC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of MFC opened at $21.16 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.2205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

