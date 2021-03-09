Oder Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 845 Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 845 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talend by 522.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Talend by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Talend during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Talend during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talend during the third quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Talend from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $148,978.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,107 shares of company stock worth $867,480. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLND opened at $51.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.10. Talend S.A. has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $63.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. The business had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

