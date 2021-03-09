OAX (OAX) Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, OAX has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OAX token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OAX has a market cap of $20.30 million and $534,094.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OAX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00057361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.93 or 0.00801358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00027054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00068028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00031543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,665,494 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The official website for OAX is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.