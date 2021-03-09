Nyerium (NYEX) 1-Day Volume Hits $19.00

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Nyerium coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyerium has a market cap of $35,234.85 and $19.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nyerium has traded up 122.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006761 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 37,171,621 coins and its circulating supply is 32,286,993 coins. The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

