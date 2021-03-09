Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the January 28th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 60.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 948,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,078,000 after acquiring an additional 356,106 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 776,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after purchasing an additional 204,732 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 863.5% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 134,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 120,731 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,984,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 628.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 63,744 shares during the last quarter. 19.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQX opened at $26.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.62. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.449 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

