NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Trading 7.3% Higher

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.70. 487,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 715,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of NuCana in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NuCana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.05.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $227.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.92.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts predict that NuCana plc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NuCana by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 613,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 99,647 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NuCana by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 207,220 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of NuCana by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,319,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after acquiring an additional 269,800 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuCana in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NuCana in the third quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

