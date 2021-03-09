NovaGold Resources Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,452 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,334% compared to the average volume of 171 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $22,508,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,590 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 34,101 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,099 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 257.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,124 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 338,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 50.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NG has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NG stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 63.25 and a quick ratio of 63.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -81.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. NovaGold Resources has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

