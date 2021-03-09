Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Upgraded to Outperform by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NCLH. Truist raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.97.

NCLH opened at $29.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.53. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The business had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

