Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Northrim BanCorp has raised its dividend payment by 60.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Northrim BanCorp has a payout ratio of 34.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $44.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.71. Northrim BanCorp has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The firm has a market cap of $276.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

