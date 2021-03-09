Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Down 7.5%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was down 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.47 and last traded at $13.76. Approximately 1,382,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,445,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.76.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,811,989 shares in the company, valued at $16,398,500.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 63,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 415.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,584 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 244,692 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 512.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,117,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after buying an additional 935,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 23,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

