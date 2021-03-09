Northern Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Northern Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period.

BND opened at $84.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.69. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

