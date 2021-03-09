Northern Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Northern Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 67,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $36.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.38. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $38.19.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.