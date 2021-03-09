Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.46%.

NASDAQ NIU opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.06. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $53.38. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NIU. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

