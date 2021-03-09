Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Announces Earnings Results

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 65.52% and a negative net margin of 136.82%.

NYSE NINE traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. Nine Energy Service has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42.

NINE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Nine Energy Service to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

