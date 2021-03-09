Nicholas Investment Partners LP Purchases 895 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.08% of Primo Water worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Primo Water by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 48,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Primo Water by 5.6% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Primo Water by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Primo Water by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 417,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $508,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,950.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $15.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

PRMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Primo Water has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.