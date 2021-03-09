Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $430,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,114 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,500 shares of company stock worth $21,347,280 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD stock opened at $78.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.23. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $95.11 billion, a PE ratio of 106.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

