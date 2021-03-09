Nicholas Investment Partners LP Grows Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,130 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DKNG. Bank of America upped their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $59.52 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $72.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

