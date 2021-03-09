NFTX Hashmasks Index Price Tops $2,800.21 (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $185,799.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be bought for about $2,800.21 or 0.05174271 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.55 or 0.00492533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00066859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00051323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00077557 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00077451 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $252.75 or 0.00467029 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 740 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

