NFTX Achieves Market Capitalization of $134.76 Million (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. NFTX has a total market cap of $134.76 million and $10.05 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX coin can now be bought for $304.96 or 0.00563142 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NFTX has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.14 or 0.00509927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00069612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00056557 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00077635 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.30 or 0.00523140 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00076976 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 441,900 coins.

NFTX Coin Trading

