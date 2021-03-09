NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Receives $34.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NFI Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of NFI Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NFI Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of NFI Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NFYEF traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,905. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average is $17.01. NFI Group has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $25.73.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.