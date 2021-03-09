Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) Shares Gap Up to $668.00

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 668 ($8.73), but opened at GBX 698 ($9.12). Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) shares last traded at GBX 682.50 ($8.92), with a volume of 26,793 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 646.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 531.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £624.14 million and a PE ratio of -247.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

About Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

