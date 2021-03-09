NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.66% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of NexImmune in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

NexImmune stock opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. NexImmune has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

In other news, VP Jerome B. Zeldis acquired 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $99,994.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,994. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation (AIM) technology.

