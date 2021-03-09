Neovasc (NVCN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Neovasc to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. Neovasc has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.35.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

