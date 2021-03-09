NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NWG. UBS Group downgraded NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.13.

Shares of NWG stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $5.24. 212,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,674. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $5.36.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that NatWest Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,702,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,256,000 after acquiring an additional 123,660 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in NatWest Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 65,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,299,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 324,774 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

