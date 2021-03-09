National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Earns “Buy” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 88.23 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.31. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $40.73.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $114.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,428 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

