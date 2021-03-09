National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.81 million, a P/E ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48.

In other National CineMedia news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 599,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

