Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Natera has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.33.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $93.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natera will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $937,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $110,744.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 436,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,525,908.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,505 shares of company stock valued at $15,352,215 over the last 90 days. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 602.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Natera by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

