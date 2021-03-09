Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

NSSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The company has a market capitalization of $614.44 million, a PE ratio of 79.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $190,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $55,156,853.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,999,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,794,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 554.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 111.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.