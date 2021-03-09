Name Changing Token (NCT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.77 Million

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. Name Changing Token has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $378,768.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00056992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $423.17 or 0.00786248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00009205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00026313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00065053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00029849 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Name Changing Token Coin Profile

NCT is a coin. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 37,796,606 coins and its circulating supply is 37,715,824 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “PolySwarm is an Ethereum-based threat intelligence (antivirus) marketplace. PolySwarm provides a real-time threat detection ecosystem involving enterprises, consumers, vendors and geographically diverse security experts. NCT is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the PolySwarm ecosystem- “

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Changing Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Name Changing Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

