Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Trading 14.4% Higher

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s stock price traded up 14.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $0.98. 100,967,547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 266,578,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Naked Brand Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 532,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357,035 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Naked Brand Group worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, distributes, wholesales, and retails women's and men's intimate apparel, and women's swimwear. The company offers its products under the Pleasure State, Davenport, Lovable, Bendon, Fayreform, Naked, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory brands, as well as through licenced brands, including Heidi Klum and Fredericks of Hollywood.

