Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$19.97 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will announce ($19.97) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($17.85) and the lowest is ($23.71). Nabors Industries reported earnings per share of ($19.86) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($72.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($87.39) to ($67.38). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($53.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($61.35) to ($42.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nabors Industries.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $2,710,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 13,846 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $130.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.39. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $133.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $960.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 3.77.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

