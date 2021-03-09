Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$19.97 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021 // Comments off

Brokerages forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will announce ($19.97) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($17.85) and the lowest is ($23.71). Nabors Industries reported earnings per share of ($19.86) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($72.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($87.39) to ($67.38). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($53.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($61.35) to ($42.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nabors Industries.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $2,710,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 13,846 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $130.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.39. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $133.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $960.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 3.77.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.