Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Holdings Lowered by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 214,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 6.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 81,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after acquiring an additional 18,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MUSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MUSA opened at $125.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.41. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.75 and a 52 week high of $144.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

