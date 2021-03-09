Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.51 Million (MCI)

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (CURRENCY:MCI) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has traded 49% higher against the U.S. dollar. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has a total market cap of $6.30 million and $1.51 million worth of Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00057604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.22 or 0.00790090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00026404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00064684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00029821 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Profile

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (CRYPTO:MCI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2017. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,663,603 tokens. The official website for Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform is www.mcicoin.net . Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official Twitter account is @Musiconomi

Buying and Selling Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform

