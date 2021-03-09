MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Given “Hold” Rating at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their hold rating on shares of MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

MTSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.25.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSC opened at $58.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.75 and its 200 day moving average is $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.96. MTS Systems has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.30 million. MTS Systems had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSC. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MTS Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MTS Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 9.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.