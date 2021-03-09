Morse Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.3% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.50.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $9.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.33. 69,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,627,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $377.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $338.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.81. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $382.46.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

