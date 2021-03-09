Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (MSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) to post earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) stock opened at C$33.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.83. Morneau Shepell Inc. has a twelve month low of C$24.42 and a twelve month high of C$34.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13.

Get Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSI shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) in a report on Friday, February 19th.

About Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO)

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources (HR) consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.