Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 280 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,639,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $55.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

