Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 12,250 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,250 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.79.

NYSE C opened at $70.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.46. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $71.78. The company has a market cap of $146.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

